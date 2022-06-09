LANSING — A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lansing.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area of Cedar and Northrup streets about 1:45 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the arm, Lansing police said in a news release.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he initially was listed in serious condition, they said. He was reported in serious condition on Friday, police said in an updated news release.

Officers were directed to an apartment in the 5500 block of Kaynorth Road as the possible scene of the shooting.

Police on Friday said they were still trying to determine what led to the shooting but believed they had identified "all of the parties involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brent Sorg at (517) 483-4653, the main police desk at (517) 483-4600 or CrimeStoppers at (517) 483-7867. They can also send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing toddler seriously injured in shooting Thursday in Lansing