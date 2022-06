Watch out! This post contains spoilers. HBO's "The Baby" wrapped things up with a shocking final episode on Sunday, June 12. The show follows Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), a single women in her 30s who finds herself stuck with a murderous baby. Over the course of the eight-episode season, Natasha learned that the baby was born to Helen (Tanya Reynolds), a young women who left her husband for her lesbian lover only to find out she was expecting. She wanted an abortion but was instead kidnapped by her husband, who kept her from getting one. The mysterious Mrs. Eaves (Amira Ghazalla), we learn, was Helen's partner, Nour, and she blames herself for the baby and believes she's cursed it. Let's break down the show's ending.

