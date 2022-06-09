KIWA/SCDC Blood Drive Is Tuesday

Sioux Falls, SD — Avera Health has recently been informed by one of its vendors, MCG Health, LLC, of a data security issue. MCG, which provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans, says that they determined on March 25, 2022, that an unauthorized party previously obtained personal information about some patients and members of certain MCG customers. The affected patient or member data included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security Numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and gender. Approximately 700 patients of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center were affected and will be individually notified by MCG via letter.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 11 HOURS AGO