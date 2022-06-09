ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

KIWA/SCDC Blood Drive Is Tuesday

By Mark McHugh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheldon, Iowa — Community Blood Bank is asking area residents to consider donating blood to support local blood supply for the surrounding communities. KIWA Radio and the Sheldon Chamber will be sponsoring the All American Blood Drive Tuesday, June 14. The bloodmobile will be parked in front of the KIWA studios...

Hartley Woman To Serve As New Provider For Hartley Clinic

Hartley, Iowa — Recently, it was announced that the medical clinic in Hartley will soon change affiliations from MercyOne to Spencer Hospital/Avera. Now, the name of the new provider there has been announced. According to Spencer Hospital officials, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Jamie Billings will serve as the primary...
HARTLEY, IA
VNU 17th Annual Run, Walk And Roll Results

Sheldon, Iowa — On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Village Northwest Unlimited hosted the 17th Annual Run, Walk & Roll event on its campus. The event had 483 participants this year. In the one-mile walk or roll, there were 318 participants and 165 people participated in the 5K and 10K run.
SHELDON, IA
Avera Informed of Data Security Issue

Sioux Falls, SD — Avera Health has recently been informed by one of its vendors, MCG Health, LLC, of a data security issue. MCG, which provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans, says that they determined on March 25, 2022, that an unauthorized party previously obtained personal information about some patients and members of certain MCG customers. The affected patient or member data included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security Numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and gender. Approximately 700 patients of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center were affected and will be individually notified by MCG via letter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Season’s Center’s Sioux City Office To Move To Bigger Location

Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City location of Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is moving. According to Seasons’ Marketing & Events Coordinator, Stephanie Pohar, effective this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, providers at Seasons Center for Behavioral Health’s Sioux City office will see clients at a new location in Sioux City. Seasons’ new office space is located at 831 Gordon Drive.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Society
Pavement Buckling Incident Reported Sunday, Could Happen Again

Northwest Iowa — With the high temperatures we’ve been having and those that are forecast for this week, some spots in some northwest Iowa roadways have become hazards. On Sunday, a pavement buckling incident occurred south of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory message about the issue just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon and advised motorists to drive with caution, especially in that area.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Motor Vehicle Accident Outside Of Harris

Harris, Iowa — A motor vehicle accident occurred just outside of Harris on Friday, June 9. According to the Osceola County Office, at around 9:05am, 41-year-old Kimberly Dawn Oakland, of Ocheyedan, was driving a 2016 Ram 3500 going north on Wilson Ave toward the Minnesota border. 17-year-old Ethan Michael Nelson, from Lake Park, was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota going south. Nelson stated that he fell asleep, crossed the center line, and collided into Oakland’s vehicle in the northbound lane.
HARRIS, IA
Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Workshop Opportunities Begin June 14

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Beef cattle transporters are receiving notice from major packers reminding them to renew their Beef Quality Assurance Transportation (BQAT) certificate. To help them renew or obtain new certification, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer BQAT training sessions across Northwest Iowa. Beth Doran, Northwest...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Webinar To Help Dairy Producers Decide Whether To Get A Robotic Milking System

Orange City, Iowa — A webinar series for dairy farmers is featuring a number of topics. Wednesday’s is some tech that is becoming more and more potular. The I-29 Moo University 2022 Dairy Webinar Series continues Wednesday, June 15 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. with a focus on asking the right questions before you commit to an automated milking system.
ORANGE CITY, IA
OC Trio Arrested In Drug Investigation

Orange City, Iowa — A trio of Orange City residents face charges following a Saturday drug investigation. Sioux County authorities say the arrests of 26-year-old Farrah La Flamme, 27-year-old Keagan Robinson, and 42-year-old Daryl Dailey, Jr., stemmed from a complaint from someone reporting they found illegal drugs that allegedly belonged to La Flamme, who was at the Hampton Inn, in Orange City.
ORANGE CITY, IA
DNR Prosecution Of Poaching Case Questioned After Man Found Innocent On All Charges

Statewide Iowa — A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.61-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Woman Charged With Killing Man In Domestic Dispute

Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night. Sergeant Jeremy McClure says the call came in about 9 p.m. and they arrived at the address and found a man who had been shot. Thirty-two-year-old Katrina Lashay Barnes is charged with second-degree...
SIOUX CITY, IA

