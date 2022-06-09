Two men arrested after gas equipment stolen

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — Diversified Energy, an energy company focused on natural gas, has had a string of thefts of their equipment from sites. These incidents have led to the company installing electronic devices that can alert them when their equipment has been stolen.

On June 7, 2022, Diversified Energy was alerted that items from their site on Upper Sandlick Rd, in Harper, had been stolen. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, along with Sophia PD and Lester PD responded to the alert and were able to recover stolen batteries and other equipment for the Upper Sandlick site as well as items from the Bolt Mountain site.

Brian Andrew Webb of Rock Creek and Jerry Cook Jr of Pine Branch were arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering, conspiracy to commit a felony, and three counts of petit larceny. They are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $30k bond.

