Two arrested, one charged in April 21 homicide

By James Howell Jr.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIwy1_0g5tIcuw00

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been arrested in connection with the April 21 homicide of 30-year-old Terrence McLean.

According to IMPD, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, just after 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Stouffer Lane on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult male, later determined to be McLean, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). McLean was pronounced dead at the hospital one day later.

IMPD homicide detectives continued their investigation and were able to identify two suspects regarding this case.

With the assistance of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies in South Carolina, 29-year- old Ronald Stallworth was taken into custody in South Carolina in April.

Stallworth is charged with murder and is currently in custody in Marion County.

On Thursday, IMPD, with the assistance of the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), the IMPD SWAT team and the US Marshal’s Task Force, another adult male was taken into custody for his alleged role in this homicide.

WRTV is awaiting more information on the name and possible charges the second person faces.

