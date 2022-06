GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is in jail after her arrest on seven counts of embezzlement. Greenville police arrested Kiara Fitchett on Friday. Police said back in 2018 warrants against Fitchett were obtained accusing her of stealing money from the cash register on multiple occasions. Those warrants were never served until Friday when police arrested her in a separate simple assault case.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO