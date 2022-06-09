ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat advisory set for Ventura County; some areas could see triple-digit temperatures

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Hot, dry conditions are on tap for Ventura County Friday as a dome of warm air sweeps across Southern California.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for areas including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Fillmore, Santa Paula and Ojai. Temperatures could reach triple digits in eastern parts of the county.

“We’re going to be looking at temperatures that are anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above normal,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

But the above-normal heat is expected to be short-lived. Temperatures will peak Friday before dipping closer to normal on Sunday when the forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s.

Near the coast, low coastal clouds should keep conditions cooler, Sweet said. On Friday, highs are expected to be in the 70s at the beaches and the 80s in inland areas, including east Ventura and Camarillo.

The hot, dry conditions mean more risk of wildfires. Sweet urged people to stay away from anything that could create sparks.

Vegetation throughout the county has dried out in recent weeks, increasing the potential for dangerous fires, authorities said.

Grass and brush is becoming more receptive to burning every day, according to a recent report from the Ventura County Fire Department.

The weather service urged people to keep hydrated as temperatures climb and, if possible, to stay indoors with air conditioning, especially during the afternoon.

"Also, check your car before you leave it," Sweet said. "Don't leave pets or children in the backseat because that can actually be deadly."

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Heat advisory set for Ventura County; some areas could see triple-digit temperatures

