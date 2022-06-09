ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding set for today: People

By Amy Larson
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally happening. Pop star Britney Spears and her fitness trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, are tying the knot Thursday in a intimate wedding ceremony somewhere in Los Angeles, according to People magazine .

Only about 60 of their closest friends and family members were invited to watch the couple exchange “I do’s,” People reported.

Spears, 40, revealed her engagement nine months ago by showing off a 4-carat diamond ring on Instagram . Asghari had his nickname for Spears, “Lioness,” engraved into the ring band.

In May, Asghari hinted that a wedding date had been set, but the location will be kept top-secret until after the wedding ceremony.

The singer’s super-fans are also fans of Asghari, who stood by her side through a heated conservatorship court battle.

#FreeBritney fans rejoice as Spears’ conservatorship ends

Spears and Asghari have chronicled their romance on Instagram for years with photographs and videos showing the couple’s tropical island vacations, being silly together at home, and staying healthy with rigorous workouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDIcV_0g5tIHZn00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss /Invision /AP, File)

They met six years ago at a music video shoot. The 28-year-old model and actor was cast as Spears’ handsome love interest for her song “Slumber Party.” Their chemistry on set evolved into a real-life love story.

“It was the humbleness that attracted me,” he told GQ magazine shortly after meeting his future wife. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”

On their most recent island vacation, Spears posted photos of Asghari on Instagram captioned, “Here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND!!!!  For the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married. Acceptance and freedom are my key factors in my life at the moment and also loving this yummy man who I love so much !!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oEws_0g5tIHZn00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the Daytime Beauty Awards on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

This will be Spears’ third walk down the aisle. She was briefly married for 55 hours to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, when they eloped in Las Vegas in 2004.

Spears met her second husband, dancer Kevin Federline, also in 2004. They had two children together, Jayden and Sean, before divorcing in 2006.

