An ex-con was charged Monday in last December’s slaying of Compton rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood. Michael Lanell Terry — also known under the alias “Tiny Doe Boy” — is charged with a count of murder involving the Dec. 8 shooting of Slim 400, whose legal name is Vincent Cohran, along with a count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the criminal complaint.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO