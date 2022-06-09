ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Westminster Crossing Guard Killed in Crash

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestminster police asked Thursday for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a longtime crossing guard in the city to step forward to help establish a cause for the collision. The crash occurred...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 2

Related
mynewsla.com

CHP: Woman Killed in Banning Crash Not Wearing Seatbelt

A 19-year-old woman killed in a crash along Interstate 10 in Banning lost control of her four-door sedan and went off of the freeway, rolling over in a field adjacent to Banning Municipal Airport, authorities said Monday. Serenity Lira of Fontana was fatally injured about 12:35 a.m. Saturday about a...
BANNING, CA
KTLA

2 women killed in apparent street takeover crash in Compton

Authorities are investigating a suspected street takeover crash that left two people dead in Compton overnight. The crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street around 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Koerner said. Arriving deputies found two young women at the scene who were pronounced […]
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Westminster, CA
Cars
Westminster, CA
Accidents
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
mynewsla.com

Two Females Killed During Street Takeover in Compton

Sheriffs officials were continuing Monday to investigate the deaths of two females who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV. Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday at...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Crash East of Temecula Injures 2, Requires Shutdown of Highway

Two people were injured Monday, one seriously, when a motor home slammed into a tree on Highway 79 east of Temecula, requiring a full closure of the corridor. The wreck happened about 4:40 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway at Anza road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

Deputy hospitalized following rollover crash in Yorba Linda

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a patrol vehicle overturned Sunday night. The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yorba Linda Avenue and Avenida Rio Del Oro, Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Carrie Braun said. The deputy was responding to some type of emergency call and lost control […]
YORBA LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossing Guard#Traffic Accident#Uc Irvine Medical Center
mynewsla.com

Felon Who Fatally Hit Teen Bicyclist, Fled Scene Sentenced

A probationer who ran over and killed a 15-year-old bicyclist on a Riverside street, then fled the scene, was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison. Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside, pleaded guilty June 2 to hit-and-run resulting in death, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime, under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton Street Takeover Leaves Two Women Dead

COMPTON – Two females were killed during a street takeover in Compton, authorities said Monday. The deadly takeover was the second one reported Sunday. The deaths occurred at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Wilmington Avenue and Stockton Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed In Crash At Freeway Transition Road in Hawthorne

A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash at a freeway transition road in Hawthorne, authorities said. The crash at the transition road from the southbound San Diego (405) freeway to the eastbound El Segundo (105) Freeway occurred about 3:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. Witnesses told...
HAWTHORNE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Shot in Florence Area

A man and a woman were hospitalized with stable vital signs after they were shot in the Florence area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday at 366 E. 81st St., according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Vermont-Slauson Shooting

A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot in the Vermont-Slauson area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at 69th and Figueroa streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 25-year-old man was driving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Six Rushed To Trauma Centers After Head-On Crash in Covina

Six people were rushed to two area trauma centers Sunday after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Covina, authorities said. The accident at Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street occurred at about 1:30 a.m., and involved one vehicle going northbound on Barranca and another vehicle going south, according to a watch commander at the Covina Police Department.
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Metro bus attacked by large group Sunday

A Metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people Sunday afternoon that reportedly attempted to take over the vehicle as it approached them. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was reportedly gathered. As the driver continued to move forward, the crowd surrounded the bus and began to smash the windows in what they are calling an attempt to take over the bus. Authorities were unsure if the group was part of a street takeover.There were no injuries reported and it was unclear the extent of damage caused to the bus. There were no suspect descriptions immediately available as deputies continued to investigate the incident. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Vehicle Crash In Covina Leaves Six People With Serious Injuries

A head-on crash in Covina Sunday left six people from two vehicles with serious injuries. The crash took place near Barrance Avenue and Cypress Street around 1:30 a.m., according to Covina police. One of the vehicles crossed over the painted center median, where it collided with a vehicle heading in...
COVINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy