ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Person shot on King Charles Ct in Virginia Beach, police say

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ckc4z_0g5tGxi100

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to a gunshot wound case in the 1900 block of King Charles Court just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police confirmed with 10 On Your Side that one person has been shot, however the extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YjAQ_0g5tGxi100
Police investigate a shooting on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach on June 9, 2022

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect identified in church burglary in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been accused of burglarizing a church in Hampton. Police say Anthony Blaney, 40, is facing two counts of burglary charges after an invasion at the Lacrosse Presbyterian Church in the 1500 block of North Mallory Street on Sunday. Dispatch confirmed that the call for the incident came around […]
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#King Charles Court#Nexstar Media Inc
13News Now

Multiple cars of cruise passengers vandalized in Norfolk parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. — Four passengers on a recent cruise out of Norfolk have reported their cars were vandalized in a city-run parking lot while they were on their trip. A woman (who wanted to remain anonymous) was one of at least two people who reported this incident to 13News Now. She says she saw posts on Facebook about damaged cars at the Cedar Grove parking lot, where she paid $90 to park for the week while on the cruise ship.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Cory Bigsby in court Monday for preliminary hearing

Kara Dixon reports. Full coverage of the Bigsby case: https://bit.ly/3xhwnjq. Cory Bigsby in court Monday for preliminary hearing. NRHA ramping up efforts to improve quality of life, …. Man indicted in fatal 2020 shooting in Norfolk. Man shot by Norfolk police waives right to preliminary …. Man accused in ODU...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy