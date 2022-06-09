Person shot on King Charles Ct in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to a gunshot wound case in the 1900 block of King Charles Court just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police confirmed with 10 On Your Side that one person has been shot, however the extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Police investigate a shooting on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach on June 9, 2022

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.