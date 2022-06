Volusia County Sheriff's Office File photo of Volusia County Sheriff's Office car. (WFTV.com News Staff)

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a drive-by shooting in Deltona along E. Dorchester Dr.

According to deputies, shots were fired at a home along E. Dorchester but no one was injured.

WFTV Channel 9′s Chantelle Navarro is speaking with investigators on scene and will have the lastest on Channel 9 at 4 p.m.

