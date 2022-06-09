ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Federal government could seek death penalty for Meehan

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3CGr_0g5tGdIj00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A federal judge has ordered the government to decide by late July if it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

The judge set a pre-trial status conference in the case of Shane Meehan for July 28.

Meehan was indicted by an Indianapolis Grand Jury with the murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death.

Related: Judge, trial dates for Shane Meehan case announced

Ferency was also an FBI task force officer.

He was killed outside the FBI Terre Haute Office on July 7, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WTWO/WAWV

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Capital Punishment#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
