ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Doctors prescribing ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine protected by new Missouri law

By Kevin S. Held
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrbcL_0g5tGSXc00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed seven bills into law on Tuesday. Tucked inside one of those bills is a provision protecting doctors who prescribed unproven COVID-19 drugs wrongly believed to be treatments or cures for the virus.

The amendment was tacked onto HB 2194 , which modifies existing provisions on professional licensing by exempting military employees and contractors from participating in a federal training program.

The bill addresses other statutes relating to the state dental board and the physical therapists licensing exam, among other things.

State Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) added the COVID drug provision because doctors he spoke with were concerned doctors might lose their medical licenses for prescribing hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin . The measure also prohibits pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribed the drugs or from contacting a patient about their efficacy.

CDC tracking 2 more omicron variants: What to know about BA.4, BA.5

The bill goes into effect in August.

The text of Brattin’s amendment reads as follows:

PHYSICIAN AND PHARMACIST PRESCRIPTION AND DISPENSATION OF IVERMECTIN AND HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE (Sections 334.100 and 338.055)

This bill prohibits the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts from taking administrative action against a certificate of registration or authority, permit, or license required by this chapter 334 for any person due to the lawful dispensing, distributing, or selling of ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets for human use in accordance with prescriber directions.

A pharmacist cannot contact the prescribing physician or the patient to dispute the efficacy of ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets for human use unless the physician or patient inquires of the pharmacist about the efficacy of ivermectin tablets or hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets.

Text from HB 2194
Former Chiefs lineman picks medical residency over NFL

In fall 2020 and spring 2021, some people latched onto the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a way to either prevent contracting COVID-19 or as a means of treatment.

However, months of study and analysis from the scientific community proved hydroxychloroquine as an ineffective preventative of COVID-19. The World Health Organization , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , and the National Institutes of Health all recommended against its use.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic discovered and developed by drug manufacturer Merck. It’s been in widespread use for decades. For humans, the drug is a treatment for some parasitic worms, as well as head lice, scabies, river blindness, and rosacea. It’s also used to treat parasites in livestock.

Ivermectin was once heralded as some kind of wonder drug or miracle cure for COVID-19. A research paper in June 2020 claimed that ivermectin suppressed the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, though noted the need for clinical trials. Other researchers noted some successes with the drug as well. This led to the embrace of ivermectin in places like Latin America and India, eager to find a COVID cure or treatment.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get top politics headlines in your inbox

One group of doctors and researchers, the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, published a paper touting ivermectin. The article was picked for publication by a medical journal in January 2021 and later removed from consideration in March after editors determined the paper did not meet the standard of evidence and discovered the doctors who authored the paper were using the report to push their own treatment programs.

The National Institutes of Health reviewed many of these studies and found limitations, making their conclusions less than definitive.

By May 2022, the New England Journal of Medicine reported that ivermectin “did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of COVID-19 or of prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of COVID-19.”

The safest and recommended treatments for COVID-19 include remdesivir, molnupiravir, paxlovid, and monoclonal antibody therapy.

In a press release Tuesday, Parson’s office identified all seven bills signed by the governor. However, the press release makes no mention of the amendment detailing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, as seen in a screengrab taken Wednesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcNFQ_0g5tGSXc00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Columbia Missourian

Excess mortality data show Missouri's undercounted COVID-19 deaths

The COVID-19 death toll has been significantly and systematically undercounted in a majority of Missouri counties, illustrating the patchwork of local standards used to determine causes of death during the pandemic, according to new data from a team of public health researchers. A preprint study of pandemic excess mortality found...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Federal trial for Missouri representative Tricia Derges has started. All the info to get you caught up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The trial for Republican state representative Tricia Derges, who represents Nixa in the Missouri state house began Monday morning June 13, 2022. Derges is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. A federal grand jury indictment alleges Derges fraudulently received about $300,000 in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmaland.com

Report: Missouri Food-Pantry Clients Face Hard Choices

(KMAland) -- A new report finds many Missourians still struggle with food insecurity, and at much higher levels than before the pandemic. Food pantries are seeing demand at 50% over what it was pre-COVID, and 70% of food-pantry clients surveyed by the University of Missouri said they often don't know where their next meal is coming from.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Be Coming To Missouri

Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

VIDEO: Hispanic community grows roots in rural Missouri

In this English version, the Hispanic population of Milan has established traditions in Northern Missouri despite some challenges they face as a migrant community. In only a couple of decades, Milan has grown into one of the most diverse places in Missouri. Despite environmental and worker safety concerns, the Smithfield...
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri legislator, accused of several fraud charges, scheduled to head to federal court Monday

A Missouri legislator is scheduled to head to federal court today (Monday) on several fraud charges. The trial for Nixa Republican State Representative Tricia Derges begins Monday at a federal courthouse in southwest Missouri’s Springfield. Derges has been charged with 23 felony counts in two separate alleged fraud schemes connected to the medical and dental clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. Charges accuse Derges of selling fake stem cell treatments at her clinics – a scheme totaling about $200,000. Other charges allege that she fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ivermectin#Blindness#Politics State#Hb 2194
muddyrivernews.com

Highly toxic poison hemlock in full bloom throughout Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri roadsides, hillsides and pastures are decorated with white spring flowers, but those flowers are poison hemlock. This weed is highly toxic to humans and animals, according to University of Missouri Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley. Poison hemlock is one of the first weeds to green...
COLUMBIA, MO
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Missouri

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years. The jumping worms have been found in urban areas of Northern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Peak Usage Alert for South Central Missouri

West Plains, MO. – The Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) announced a peak usage alert to communities in south central Missouri on Monday, June 13. The MPUA is the utility resource for 120 municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. Local communities that are part of MPUA include Ava, Cabool, Houston, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Thayer, West Plains, Willow Springs, and Winona.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
St. Joseph Post

Protesters in Missouri, across US demand action on gun laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. “Enough is enough,”...
FOX2Now

Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy