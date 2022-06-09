“Just like on TV,” Upstate woman wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate woman turned $5 into $200,000 with one lucky scratch ticket.

“It was just like on TV,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “And it still feels like a dream.”

The Payday Bonus Play ticket was purchased at the Sunoco Quick Mart on Laurens Road in Greenville.

The winner said she was shocked to see that she had won $200,000.

“We are both screaming,” she said after showing her mom.

Two more top prizes for the Payday Bonus Play game remain. The odds of winning are one in 900,000.

