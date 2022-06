After our severe weather threat this past weekend, mother nature turned on the furnace. We still have an opportunity for a few brief scattered showers and weak thunderstorms this morning, which is why we’re dealing with such a humid early morning commute. Temperatures will start off in the upper 70s and lower 80s this morning and very quickly will rise to the mid and upper 90s by this afternoon. Feel like temperatures are expected to range between 102 and 107 degrees.

