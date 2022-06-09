ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ryan Kelley, Michigan governor candidate, arraigned on federal charges for Jan. 6

By Audra Gamble, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS — Republican candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley was arraigned in federal court on four misdemeanor charges Thursday related to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley, who was arrested by federal agents Thursday morning at his Allendale home, appeared in court in handcuffs. He was released on a personal recognizance bond following the arraignment. A recognizance bond does not require a defendant to pay any money, only promise to appear at all future court dates.

Kelley has been charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence against a person or property, and willfully injuring property, according to a criminal complaint.

The courtroom was full of Kelley's family and supporters, many wearing campaign stickers. Several dozen supporters carried signs and flags for Kelley outside the federal courthouse as well, but were unable to enter the courtroom due to space constraints. Court security, wearing bulletproof vests, turned supporters away at the door.

Although Kelley appeared in Grand Rapids federal court in front of Magistrate Sally Berens, he was charged in the District of Columbia. His next court appearance will be via Zoom on June 16 in front of the D.C. federal court. As a condition of Kelley's bond, he must stay in the United States.

Each of the four misdemeanors Kelley is charged with carries a penalty of up to one year in federal prison, a fine of up to $100,000 and one year of supervised release.

Kelley's attorney, Heath Lynch, represents several other individuals charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection. He said he does not know yet whether Kelley intends to plead to any of the charges.

"We don't think about guilty pleas the first time we're in court," Lynch said. "We have to review the evidence."

Supporters outside the courtroom said Kelley was arrested and charged because he is doing well in the gubernatorial race.

Target Insyght with Michigan Information and Research Service carried out a recent survey May 26-27, according to Newsweek . Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led all the GOP contenders by more than 30 points. Pitted against Kelley in the hypothetical matchup, the Democrat won 57 percent to 23 percent. Kevin Rinke, another Republican hopeful, did slightly better as he was backed by 24 percent of respondents as Whitmer was supported by 58 percent.

The survey polled 600 registered Michigan voters. It had a margin of error of plus or minute 4 percent.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was seen as the front-runner for the Republican nomination. However, he failed to qualify for the ballot late in May after Michigan's Bureau of Elections determined that the leading Republican along with four other GOP candidates had submitted more than 68,000 fraudulent signatures in their campaign filings. He has since announced he is continuing with a write-in campaign.

Not all the people outside the courthouse were there to support Kelley. Grand Rapids resident Cristian Bartolo said he's been protesting against Kelley since Kelley stood up in support of keeping a Confederate statue in a park in Allendale.

"I think it's long overdue," Bartolo said of the federal charges against Kelley. "Looking at the photos, we were hoping some charges would be put against him. When you have clear evidence someone was at the insurrection and with him being a prominent right-wing activist, he knew what was going to happen."

— Contact editor Audra Gamble at audra.gamble@hollandsentinel.com . Follow her on Twitter @A udra_Gamble.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ryan Kelley, Michigan governor candidate, arraigned on federal charges for Jan. 6

Comments / 76

Rebecca Haney-Ferraz
4d ago

there is more to him being arrested after 2 years after the January 6th incident. and the Democrats are behind this.

Reply(37)
23
Rick Gail VanGorder
4d ago

Sorry dude you can't do what you did and not answer for it. Hell no to him as governor.

Reply(2)
11
