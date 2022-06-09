ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

DEEP: Temporary alcohol ban imposed at 7 state parks

By Evan Sobol, Erin Edwards
Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONNECTICUT. (WFSB) – A temporary alcohol ban has been imposed at seven state parks, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). Officials said the bans are in effect immediately and will run through September 5. DEEP said the bans are in place to help keep...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

A list of 2022 fireworks shows in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Here is a list of fireworks showers in Connecticut. Windsor Locks Carnival- 2 Volunteer Drive at 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date: June 25th) Milford Summer Celebration- Lisman’s Landing at 9:15pm (Rain date: July 9) Hebron Lions Fairgrounds- 374 Gilead St at 9:20pm. June 29. SummerFest and Fireworks -...
Eyewitness News

Officials talk about impact of reduced car tax

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Taxpayers in Hartford and statewide received glimpse of how the state’s reduced car tax will impact them. A news conference happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday at Burr Mall in Hartford. Mayor Luke Bronin, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, House Speaker Matt Ritter, and other...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
City
North Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Voluntown, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: State and Hartford officials talk about impact of reduced car tax

CT lawmakers talk about possible agreement on gun control. Connecticut’s governor announced an expansion of a first of its kind program that works to connect families with permanent housing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal discussed the proposals during a news conference on Monday morning.
WUPE

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Property Damage#Paugussett State Forest
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Major changes to gun safety laws could be on the way

NEWS CONFERENCE: State and Hartford officials talk about impact of reduced car tax. Taxpayers received a glimpse of how the state’s reduced car tax will impact them during a news conference on June 13. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s governor announced an expansion of a first of its kind...
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Your Sunday Evening Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather

NEWS CONFERENCE: State and Hartford officials talk about impact of reduced car tax. Taxpayers received a glimpse of how the state’s reduced car tax will impact them during a news conference on June 13. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s governor announced an expansion of a first of its kind...
WTNH

Report: 10 safest cities in Connecticut

(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
westernmassnews.com

Powassan virus found in Massachusetts ticks

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts tick testing company has found several ticks have tested positive for the Powassan virus, not long after a Connecticut woman in her 90s died of the tick-borne virus. Scientists at Tick Report in Amherst are busy testing around 1,000 ticks a week, taking...
AMHERST, MA
News 12

Officials: Connecticut woman succumbs to fatal tick bite

Connecticut Department Of Public Health officials say a New London County woman died from a tick bite after testing positive for Powassan virus infection. Officials say the woman who was between 90 and 99 years old died on May 17 two weeks after she was hospitalized with fever, altered mental status, headache, chills, rigors, chest pain and nausea. The patient’s condition worsened, and she became unresponsive over the next two weeks.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
rimonthly.com

Three Outdoor Markets in Rhode Island Worth Checking Out this Summer

It’s time to ‘flea’ to this summer’s outdoor markets, which offer up a variety of freshly grown produce, locally made foods and sourced vintage clothing, art and furniture. Grab an iced coffee and a pastry, then show local artisans and food vendors some community love. Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls at This Massachusetts Brewery

Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
Eyewitness News

Special Olympic Athletes return from Florida

June 12 was the final day of high school spring championships: Staples, Wilton, Weston lacrosse win. Three boys lacrosse games wrapped up the high school spring championships. Staples, Wilton and Weston won titles. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 1 hour ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy