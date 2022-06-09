ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

21st annual Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  The 21st annual Keep Kern County Cool Fan Drive is happening June 15 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on 22nd and L streets.

The Volunteer Center of Kern County is collecting fans for local seniors, 65 years of age and older, and they will be distributing them. In the past, the Volunteer Center of Kern County distributed over 15,500 fans, according to the Volunteer Center of Kern County website .

If you have any questions or are a senior who would like to apply for a fan contact the Volunteer Center of Kern County and 661- 395-9787.

