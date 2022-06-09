ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Prep & Pastry is Working on Opening a Gilbert Location

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago

Prep & Pastry is coming to Gilbert this year! The modern American brunch spot is looking to take over the former Da’Bayou Creole Kitchen space at 313 N. Gilbert Road in the Heritage District.

Prep & Pastry is known for their elevated brunch fare, including Cast Iron Duck Confit, Breakfast Poutine, Monte Cristo, plus french toast, pancakes, and more lunch-forward sandwiches and burgers. They also serve pastries that are baked fresh daily and a considerable drinks menu that includes cocktails, nine mimosa flavors, and the option to build your own bubbly beverage.

The restaurant was opened in 2014 in Tucson, where there are now two locations, and debuted at Scottsdale Waterfront in 2019. This will be the second location in the Valley and the fourth Prep & Pastry location over all.

Prep & Pastry is part of Ares Collective, a restaurant group that includes August Rhodes Bakery, Flora’s Market Run, and Commoner & Co., all based in Tucson. In conversation with What Now Phoenix, Ares Collective owner Nathan Ares says, “We’re excited to get Ares Collective brands in Gilbert. The Valley is our home away from home and we hope to bring multiple concepts to the area, starting with Prep & Pastry.”

While a liquor license application has already been submitted, Ares says that there are some major construction hurdles to overcome with the space itself. But once it gets sorted out, he anticipates debuting Prep & Pastry in Gilbert by September .

For more information, visit www.prepandpastry.com .



