ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy Mayor calls for special meeting after councilwoman resigns

By Skylar Eagle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNrKW_0g5tCyja00

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned from Troy City Council Thursday morning after she was convicted of election fraud. She pleaded guilty to identity theft for illegally possessing and using another person’s means of identification in both the 2021 primary and general elections.

Troy City Councilor admits to election fraud

“I hope people don’t think that this reflects on everybody in Troy,” Mayor Patrick Madden said. “There’s a tendency to paint all elected and public officials with the same brush but most elected officials are good people, they’re in it for the right reasons, they play by the rules.”

Madden issued a statement after McPherson’s guilty plea saying multiple Rensselaer County employees are also under investigation. With election integrity being questioned, the city is now reevaluating how to move forward.

The City council will form a committee to work with district two residents and appoint a temporary council member. Then, there will be a formal election in November.

Planning committee to meet on Troy Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Madden called for a special meeting to appoint McPherson’s opponent, Steve Figueroa, to the seat. City council President Carmella Mantello said there needs to be more input from city residents before the council votes.

“I want to make sure our process on a legislative branch is open, transparent and includes the people of district two, inclusive, fair and not just throw out a name,” Mantello said.

A special city council meeting will be held Friday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m. to vote on the Mayor’s endorsed replacement for city council.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrats nominate Ryan for special election

MONTICELLO – Democratic committee chairs from across the current 19th Congressional District have unanimously chosen Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan as the Democratic nominee to run in the August 23 special election to fill the remainder of Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado’s term in Congress, which ends on December 31.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cancelled Saugerties gun show is back on to “stick liberals in the eye”

SAUGERTIES – The promoter of a scheduled gun show in Saugerties who agreed with town officials to cancel it because of the tragic mass murders in Buffalo and in Texas, has reversed his decision and plans to hold the show next weekend. On Thursday, David Petronis, president of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Schoharie County to hold Fourth of July Parade

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a county-wide Fourth of July Parade in the village of Sharon Springs. The event will begin July 4 at 10 a.m. The parade will feature floats and entries from Schoharie County and beyond. The Chamber encourages...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
vigourtimes.com

Gaffney’s settles with New York liquor board to reopen

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Well-known city nightclub and bar Gaffney’s has settled its case with the State Liquor Authority and has been cleared to reopen after it pays a $70,000 fine and adopts new operating rules that include a 2 a.m. closing time and no DJs or live music.
GAFFNEY, SC
NEWS10 ABC

Temporary road closure in the village of Ilion

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that beginning June 15, Route 51 in the village of Ilion will be closed between Fourth Street and West Street to replace the Steele Creek Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election Fraud#Politics Local#Troy City Council
NEWS10 ABC

March For Our Lives returns to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The March for Our Lives returned to Albany and hundreds of cities across the country for the first time since 2018. The movement saw renewed support after a string of mass shootings and rise of gun violence across the country.  Conor Webb is a 10th grader at Guilderland High School who […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Capital Region Pride parade promotes trans visibility

Members of the LGBTQ+ community were finally able to march the streets of Albany after a two-year wait due to the pandemic. It’s been more than two years since Paige Medina has been able to march the streets of Albany for the annual Pride parade. “To be all together,...
ALBANY, NY
CNY News

Otsego And Schoharie Counties Police Blotter: June 7 To June 13

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Jason Rude, 46, of Oneonta, was arrested for drunk driving. State police charged Rude with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Otsego County deputies working with...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson taps Reardon for principal

HUDSON—The Hudson City School District (HCSD) Board of Education hired Derek Reardon as principal of Hudson High School effective July 1. Mr. Reardon has been interim principal of the school since May 1, having taken over from Robert LaCasse. Mr. Reardon’s HCSD career began in 1999 as a high...
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy