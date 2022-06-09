Louisiana man dies in crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Lake Charles, Louisiana died in a single-vehicle crash in Manatee County near U.S. 19 and Ken Hubbard Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 5:20 a.m. Thursday, June 9.

The unidentified 57-year-old man was driving south on U.S. 19 near the intersection of Ken Hubbard Road. His vehicle then went off of the roadway and entered a nearby grass shoulder.

His vehicle collided with a cement culvert and overturned, according to FHP. He was then ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.