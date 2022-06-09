ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ed Sheeran To Remain As Ipswich Town FC's Shirt Sponsor After Signing New Deal

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3s13_0g5tChyT00

The singer has promoted his Mathematics Tour using its "+–=÷x" logo on Ipswich's men's and women's teams' jerseys since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ed Sheeran will remain as Ipswich Town Football Club's official shirt sponsor next season.

The singer has promoted his Mathematics Tour using its "+–=÷x" logo on Ipswich's men's and women's teams' jerseys since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

That promotion will continue after Sheeran, who is a lifelong Ipswich fan, signed a new sponsorship deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSlfp_0g5tChyT00
A general view of Ipswich Town's home jersey from the 2021/22 season, featuring Ed Sheeran's tour logo on the front

IMAGO/PA Images/Isaac Parkin

Ipswich fan Sheeran pictured (center) watching his team against Aston Villa at Portman Road in 2018

IMAGO/PA Images/Joe Giddens

The tour that Sheeran is promoting has a pretty packed schedule, before finishing in Perth, Australia in March 2023.

But Sheeran is hoping to visit Portman Road to watch a match as soon as possible.

He told the club's official website: "I am delighted to be sponsoring Ipswich Town for another season.

“The Club and the local community mean a lot to me, and I always try to get back to Portman Road whenever I'm back in Suffolk. See you next season."

Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton said: "It is fantastic that Ed has agreed to continue his sponsorship of the first-team shirts.

"Ed is a passionate fan of the Club and the community of Suffolk. We will continue to work with him and his team to build what is already a strong and exciting relationship.

"We are grateful for his continued support, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road again soon."

Ipswich were founder members of the Premier League in 1992.

They have competed in five EPL editions in total but not since their relegation in 2002.

After 17 straight seasons in the second tier of English soccer, Ipswich dropped down to level three in 2019.

The 2022/23 campaign will be their fourth consecutive season in League One.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Mark Ashton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#English Soccer#Mathematics Tour#Ipswich Town#Club
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
997
Followers
839
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy