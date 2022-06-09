ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth's new affordable downtown housing celebrated: 'No small task'

By Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUTy4_0g5tBoBl00

PORTSMOUTH — A crowd of more than 100 people celebrated the dedication of the Ruth Lewin Griffin Place workforce housing development during a ceremony and ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The Portsmouth Housing Authority named its new 64-unit, below-market rent downtown housing development after Griffin, a Portsmouth resident, former Executive Council member and longtime state lawmaker.

Craig Welch, the Portsmouth Housing Authority’s executive director, lauded Griffin for her “decades of service for the state of New Hampshire, and the city of Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Housing Authority.”

Look inside new affordable apartments in Portsmouth:Here's a tour and rent prices for Ruth Lewin Griffin Place

Welch noted Griffin served on the PHA’s Board of Commissioners from 1978 to 2020, including “17 of those years as the chair of our board.”

“There’s so many things that make Mrs. Griffin a part of Portsmouth history,” Welch said during Wednesday’s ceremony at the PHA’s new Court Street development, which he described as “permanently affordable housing.”

“We could not be more delighted to dedicate this project to somebody who is a historical figure in her own right,” Welch said. “Thank you for your service, Mrs. Griffin, and your friendship.”

Griffin thanked the PHA “for the honor that you have bestowed upon me.”

“I just hope I can live up to all you had to say about me Craig,” she said at the end of Wednesday’s sun-soaked ceremony, which was attended by Gov. Chris Sununu and a host of current and former city officials.

Griffin urged the residents of Ruth Lewin Griffin Place to “enjoy life because you’re in the best place I know in the world: in Portsmouth on Court Street.”

The first resident of the new 64-unit below market rate housing development moved in last week.

The four-story development — which is located next to the city’s Central Fire Station — features 48 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments.

There is also a deck that holds up to 30 residents off the fourth story of the development, which features great views of Portsmouth’s historic downtown.

“So far we’ve got 350 people who’ve applied, so we’ll have no problem filling it up,” Welch said last week during a tour of the new building.

Rents for the units are substantially lower than market rate apartments in the city, especially compared to other downtown locations.

On Wednesday, Sununu credited the work PHA did on the housing project, saying he’s seen “projects start and stop like this all over the state, so to get one to completion is really an amazing challenge.”

He added that the project could be used as a model for other communities “across the state.”

Sununu also referenced his InvestNH Housing Fund initiative, which he said is offering communities $10,000 grants per unit of housing they create.

“Whoever goes after the money first, gets it, he said

"It’s not just about putting thousands of units, hundreds of these, back on to the market, … it’s about doing it today,” Sununu said.

The Republican governor also took advantage of his appearance in Portsmouth to mention Griffin, a GOP icon in the state, “got me started in this whole business in the first place.”

“So if you have issues, take it up with her,” Sununu joked.

Former Portsmouth Mayor Tom Ferrini, who is now chair of PHA’s Board of Commissioners, acknowledged building Ruth Griffin Place "was no small task.”

The board commissioned the feasibility study for the project in October 2014 and spent seven and a half years moving the project forward, “including 16 months of construction,” he said.

He credited Welch for his work on the project, calling him “a person of significant depth and talent.”

Ferrini also suggested this won’t be the last project the PHA works on.

“We don’t give up easily, and we’ll do this again,” he said.

Mayor Deaglan McEachern told the crowd gathered outside around the new development that he was “just delighted to be able to publicly thank everybody that has been a part of this.”

“This project … below market rate housing in our downtown, really speaks to the values that Portsmouth has,” McEachern said.

He added that Portsmouth wants to include everyone “in the process of building communities.”

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Remember the Giant Store on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?

It's always interesting to see pictures from the past that show some of the many landmarks and businesses that once called our communities home. Given the fact that we live in such a historic part of the country, some of these places might be several hundred years old and still standing today. However, as you'll soon see, some were from not too long ago.
WHAV

After 80 Years, Haverhill Set to Cap City-Owned Landfill on Banks of River Near Groveland

Haverhill’s more than 80-year-old former landfill, designated as an environmental Superfund site, is set to be capped at a cost of about $8 million. The Haverhill City Council last week agreed to borrow nearly $8 million to pay the city’s share of capping the so-called northern mound of the Old Groveland Road Landfill. Interim Public Works Director Robert E. Ward provided councilors with a bit of background on the property.
HAVERHILL, MA
NHPR

N.H. housing market presents 'extraordinary challenges for renters and homebuyers'

New Hampshire’s housing market “presents extraordinary challenges for renters and homebuyers." That’s according to the Housing Market Report, issued by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority. With interest rates on the rise and housing inventory low, mortgage applications are dropping. The rising cost of materials — which...
BUSINESS
CNHI

Low maintenance oceanfront living in Hampton, NH

An exclusive opportunity to own an oceanfront condo with a private stairway to the beach at The Dory Inn in Hampton, NH has hit the market at 1044 Ocean Boulevard unit 1B. This exclusive 900 square foot oceanfront condo features 2 bedrooms with sweeping views, 2 remodeled bathrooms, an open concept kitchen and living area, and a large oceanfront patio with steps to secluded Plaice Cove Beach.
HAMPTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Portsmouth#Workforce Housing#Executive Council#Pha#Board Of Commissioners
WPRI

Small Quake in RI Saturday Evening, Fourth in a Month

PORSTMOUTH, R.I. – (WPRI) For the fourth time in a month, parts of Rhode Island were shaken by an earthquake. At around 8:52 PM EDT, the Magnitude 1.6 quake hit near Portsmouth. While certainly not strong, the tremor was felt in Bristol, Barrington and East Providence, according to reports...
ENVIRONMENT
travelonlinetips.com

10 of the perfect dog-friendly motels in New England

Man’s finest good friend deserves an opulent getaway too. At these 10 dog-friendly motels throughout New England, meaning a comfortable mattress, a heat welcome, easy accessibility to walks and plenty of wholesome treats. The Inn by the Sea – Cape Elizabeth, Maine. This delightful beachside resort treats canines...
BARNARD, VT
NHPR

Joe Grandmaison, prominent Democratic operative in N.H., dies at 79

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Democrat who ran numerous campaigns, J. Joseph "Joe" Grandmaison has died at 79. His brother said Grandmaison died from Parkinson's disease Saturday in Portsmouth. Grandmaison ran a number of campaigns over the years and was an informal adviser to others, including President Bill Clinton.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
nshoremag.com

Rockport Couple Continues Legacy of Local Food in Their Seaside Town

Most kids growing up in a small seaside town like Rockport dream about getting “off-island” in search of the elusive grass that is always greener in their minds. So, it’s rare to find a young couple like John and Lindsay Porter who not only have no desire to move away but are determined to make a difference in the community they live in by sharing their passion for locally sourced food and beverages.
ROCKPORT, MA
therealdeal.com

Own an island on New Hampshire Lake for $3.4M

It’s a bridge not too far. A lakeside property in New Hampshire comes complete with its own private island where a three-bedroom home awaits just 200 feet — or a two-minute boat ride — away. Realtor.com is reporting the property on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, New Hampshire...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

86-Year-Old New Hampshire Woman Still Gardens, Sports Massive Rhubarb Plant

When you see people live well into their 80's and 90's, you can't help but wonder "what is their secret to longevity?" For many, it just comes down to good genes. Others credit it to a healthy lifestyle, eating well, and moving the body, the stuff that doctors always preach! Often times you see older folks keep up with their hobbies. Whether it's singing in a choir, playing Mahjong, or talking walks around their neighborhood, having something that they are passionate about helps keep their wits about them! And what is life without passion, right?
365traveler.com

11 REALLY AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OGUNQUIT MAINE

Ogunquit, pronounced like ”uh·guhn·kwuht,” is a seaside resort town located in Maine. Native Americans named this place “beautiful place by the sea,” and it is easy to see why. The town is surrounded by soft, sandy beaches and rough, rocky cliffs. The town was...
OGUNQUIT, ME
mainebiz.biz

A $22M condo development in Portland aims for completion by year's end

Although it’s still under construction, more than a third of the condominium units at the new Daymark development in Portland are already under agreement. The developer of the $22 million project is Middleton, Mass.-based Procopio Cos. The seven-story, 22,000-square-foot mixed-use residential property, at 75 Chestnut St. near Oxford Street,...
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy