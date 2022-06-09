The Prep Central Newsletter for June 9, 2022

Tavion Gadson, a rising senior at Jenkins and his younger brother, Lorenzo Cowan, a rising junior, have become two of the most highly recruited football players in Georgia. We have a feature on the duo leading off this week's edition of the Prep Central Newsletter.

With the Coastal Empire High School Sports Award show coming up Friday, we've also got the All-Greater Savannah baseball team and the All-Greater Savannah boys and girls track and field teams in this week's edition.

We also have a story looking back on the life of Ethan Bland, a standout student athlete from St. Andrew's who died recently in a tragic car accident as friends and coaches remember the impact he had in the community.

And we have a story from Mike Brown on recent coaching changes at Richmond Hill as new baseball and girls soccer coaches have been hired.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN