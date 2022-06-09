ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

The Prep Central Newsletter for June 9, 2022

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Tavion Gadson, a rising senior at Jenkins and his younger brother, Lorenzo Cowan, a rising junior, have become two of the most highly recruited football players in Georgia. We have a feature on the duo leading off this week's edition of the Prep Central Newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWqOG_0g5tBjm800

With the Coastal Empire High School Sports Award show coming up Friday, we've also got the All-Greater Savannah baseball team and the All-Greater Savannah boys and girls track and field teams in this week's edition.

We also have a story looking back on the life of Ethan Bland, a standout student athlete from St. Andrew's who died recently in a tragic car accident as friends and coaches remember the impact he had in the community.

And we have a story from Mike Brown on recent coaching changes at Richmond Hill as new baseball and girls soccer coaches have been hired.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
City
Richmond Hill, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#St Andrew
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy