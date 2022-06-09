ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

This Just In: Tax-relief plan unveiled; full budget coming soon

By Michael McDermott, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Lx8W_0g5tBQxD00

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. We're gearing up for a big night at the State House, with the House Finance Committee expected to unveil its budget proposal for fiscal year 2023. Stay with our team tonight on providencejournal.com for the latest on what it means for you.

In an appetizer before the main course, Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio announced their agreed-upon plan for tax relief, which includes direct payments to many families with children, the immediate elimination of the car tax, and a phase out of income taxes on military pensions. It does not include changes to the sales tax or the gas tax. Patrick Anderson has the highlights.

The House Judiciary Committee has passed a three-bill package of gun-control measures that would make possession of a high-capacity magazine a felony, raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm, and prohibit the carrying of loaded rifles and shotguns in public. In a sign of the urgency with which state leaders are now approaching gun control, an unusual Friday session of the full House has been called tomorrow to advance the legislation.

Katherine Gregg of our State House Bureau explains how enforcement of the high-capacity magazine ban might work.

Here's an amazing story from health-care reporter G. Wayne Miller: a Cumberland boy who has endured more than a dozen fractures in his legs and arm due to a condition known as brittle bone disease is now able to play sports thanks to specialized infusion treatment at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 444 additional cases of COVID-19, along with 6,918 negative tests, for a 5.8% positive rate. There were 88 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, up from 80 reported yesterday, with six in intensive care. Rhode Island has reported an average of 412 new cases a day over the last seven days, down 11% from a week ago and down 35% from two weeks ago.

A Providence County resident is believed to have contracted the first case of monkeypox in Rhode Island.

The Providence City Council is looking to cut the residential property tax rate proposed by Mayor Jorge Elorza for next fiscal year, and make up for it by increasing taxes on commercial properties.

We now know the identity of a high-ranking member of the Rhode Island State Police who filed a John Doe lawsuit against the department after he was fired for missing a shift due to "intoxication."

Opponents of a proposed oyster farm in Tiverton are backing a bill in the Rhode Island General Assembly that, as written, would dramatically limit the state's aquaculture industry.

Another interesting bill would require designated parking spaces for people with babies or toddlers, but unfortunately you wouldn't be grandfathered in if you had one of these 10 years ago.

For the first time in three years, PVDFest will return in all its glory beginning tomorrow. Here are some practical things to know if you're planning on attending the event, or if you might just happen to be in the capital city this weekend.

A Newport estate that once belonged to the singer Jane Pickens has sold for more than $6 million.

And speaking of Newport, here's some helpful information if you're planning to cross the Pell Bridge this weekend.

The Celtics seized control of the NBA Finals – for a couple days at least – by beating Golden State in Game 3 at TD Garden. There was intrigue before the game even started, when Warriors players noticed that one of the rims had been set just a bit too high.

And finally, in case you hadn't noticed, the Red Sox are starting to turn things around – and it doesn't hurt that they're currently playing a team that's in the midst of a 14-game losing streak and is so desperate it has turned to Nickelback to try to change its luck.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.

