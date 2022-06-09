Steph Curry declares his Game 4 status after NBA Finals injury scare

The Warriors did not win Game 3 of the NBA Finals , but they appear to have escaped without losing their biggest superstar.

Stephen Curry will be OK — or at least OK enough to take the court.

“I’m going to play,” Curry said Thursday before Friday’s Game 4 in Boston. “That’s all I know right now.”

In the last minutes of Wednesday’s game, Curry injured the same left foot that kept him sidelined for a month earlier this year. He acknowledged afterward he felt “decent pain.”

A day later, he declined to reveal the current pain level.

“I’m good enough to play,” Curry said simply, a thought that was echoed by head coach Steve Kerr.

Steph Curry was injured during the Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Celtics. EPA

The Warriors watched film and were taking a recovery day Thursday, so Curry was not testing his foot on the court.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 116-100 loss Wednesday, which put them in a 2-1 Finals hole, Curry dove for a loose ball. He and Al Horford got tangled up, and the Boston big man rolled on top of Curry’s left leg.

Curry writhed on the floor for several minutes in obvious pain. He limped upon rising, though he was able to stay in the game briefly.

After writhing in pain in Game 3, Steph Curry says he’ll play in Game 4 against the Celtics. EPA

The Warriors sharpshooter did not get his foot scanned Thursday because, “I know what it is I got to deal with.” The fact he had sprained a ligament in his left foot in a game against these same Celtics on March 16, which kept him out until the start of the playoffs, he tried to see as a positive.

“We’ve been through this before,” Curry said from TD Garden. “There’s a good understanding of what it is — same foot and all that. I guess comfort in knowing I’ve been through it before, but also you’d rather not have to deal with something like that.”

Curry has averaged 31.3 points, 3.7 assists and five rebounds per game in the Finals.

Klay Thompson, shooting just 32.1 percent from three in the series, was asked if the Warriors around Curry need to step up more if Curry is hobbled.

“We just need to help Steph in general,” Thompson said. “He’s been incredible this series. We’ll all do our best. I think we’ll respond.”