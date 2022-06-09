ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IL

Alpaca farm hosting beach party to celebrate knitting

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago

PLYMOUTH — If you are ready for a beach party, Little Creek Alpaca farm in Plymouth is holding a free beach party this weekend in celebration of Worldwide Knit in Public Day..

Aside from a two acre pond and a sandy beach filled with kids' toys, guests can groove to live music from King Neptune, a band that plays 1920's Blues style music; visit with the alpacas and many other activities.

Farm operator Lindsey Moore raises alpacas for their fiber, which is spun into skeins of yarn, dyed, and used for knitting and other crafts using wool. Moore said she started these beach days last year. The two acre pond has a sand beach she created. On that section of the property are about 40 female alpacas.

Moore says about 20 cars fit on the field, and others will need to park on the road.

There are six one-year-old boys in the pasture. About 10 people will be let in at a time, and a timer will be set for 20 minutes if there is a line, so everyone who wishes can get a chance to feed them.

David Quesal, WIU alum and owner of Quesal Puppet Troupe is coming on Saturday to do a puppet show around 3:30 to 4 p.m. The performance lasts about 30 minutes and he stays afterwards and walks around with the puppets.

Megan Ward from Hickry Ridge Homestead will be giving spinning lessons and will have a rag rug loom for demonstrations, as well as her drop spindle and spinning wheel. Megan is a multi-talented artist who offers a variety of handmade items.

Cortois Creations, a fashion boutique from Keokuk, will have some of its products there as well.

There will not be a pizza truck this time, but Trails End Concessions will be there with their fruit smoothies, coffee drinks, funnel cakes, appetizers, veggie burgers and other meat products made with local meat from C&N Farms in Industry.

Z's Woodworking and More, will have their homemade wooden jigsaw puzzles for display. They also hand make chairs, tables, jewelry and other items.

Lake Hill Winery from Carthage will only be there on Saturday for wine tasting. Moore says they have a well-liked “peachy wine.” It can't be sold by the glass, due to needing a liquor license, but there will be bottle sales.

Of course, all of the alpaca products will be available as well. Moore said she started doing sand art this year. Tables with different colors of sand that people can fill necklaces and bottles. The price is $5-7 depending on which container is chosen.

There are a total of 18 acres on the farm. Visitors usually spend time walking around the pond area. “Some people walk around and do their thing, play on the beach, make sand art, visit the alpacas,” she said.

Moore said the farm has an old Amish outhouse on the other side of the property, but the outhouse is not wheelchair accessible. She has plans to make it wheelchair accessible in the future. Hand wipes, sanitizer, and a cold water hose with soap will be available for washing up.

The party is from 3 to 7 p.m on Saturday, and 12 to 4 p.m on Sunday. Lake Hill Winery and the puppeteers will only be there on Saturday. Moore is offering 30 percent off all alpaca yarns to those who work on their knitting projects during the event. People can pay $4 to feed the alpacas cups of grain.

Moore has another beach event with a different theme planned for Sunday, July 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

McDonough County Voice

