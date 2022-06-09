ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smells Like Summer: Pop-up sandwich shop is back in Al’s Meat Market

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 4 days ago

The Bollito has returned to downtown Wilmette.

The hot-sandwich sensation debuted last summer in a pop-up shop at Al’s Meat Market, 1165 Wilmette Ave., and its creators, Keith and Molly Veneziano, have brought it back under their larger brand, The Rome Sandwich Company.

The pop-up is open for just three hours — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — every summer Friday, and started its 2022 run on Friday, June 3, and it continues at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10.

Only 75 sandwiches are available, so the Venezianos encourage pre-ordering using an online form . The sandwich is priced at $13.

The Bollito plays off a classic Chicago Italian beef, but Keith Veneziano — who began a second career as a chef in 2020 — uses brisket that is boiled for 12 hours in bone broth. The meat is chopped, placed on a dipped roll and joined by two dressings: “a drizzle of green,” what the Venezianos describe as an Italian salsa verde that leads with parsley; and “a dollop of red,” a relish made from the Italian Calabrian chili pepper.

While the Bollito is a favorite, the Venezianos have hinted at other hot sandwiches coming down the pike. While applying for a special-use permit with the Village of Wilmette, Keith Veneziano told village officials the shop may offer new options that at “inspired by the old-school butcher shop — simple, rustic sandwiches that use high-quality ingredients.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMTqT_0g5tAh2t00
The Rome Sandwich Co. serves the Bollito and possibly more this summer.

Al’s Meat Market opened in downtown Wilmette in the early 2000s. Alongside fresh cuts of meat, pork and poultry, Al’s offers other groceries. The proposed pop-up sandwich shop serves out of a sandwich station in the corner of the market.

News Briefs: Local muralist beautifies library; free nonprofit-leader training June 15; 109 New Trier students collect biliteracy award

An rising senior at New Trier High School created a mural that is now installed at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. in Winnetka. According to a release from the library district, the mural was created by Channing Christ as part of the Create Project through the high school’s Integrated Global Studies School. Christ’s […] The post News Briefs: Local muralist beautifies library; free nonprofit-leader training June 15; 109 New Trier students collect biliteracy award appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
Police Reports: Multiple bicycles and wallets stolen across township

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). June 9 • About $1,500 in items reportedly were stolen at 8:30 p.m. from Walgreens, 3232 Lake Ave. June 6 • An unsecured bike reportedly was stolen from harper School, 1101 Dartmouth Street. […] The post Police Reports: Multiple bicycles and wallets stolen across township appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
Wilmette, IL
