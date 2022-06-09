This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Washington D.C.

Photo: Getty Images

A restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Washington, D.C.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state , which included Seasons as the top choice for Washington, D.C.

"The super-luxe Four Seasons Georgetown is home to Seasons Restaurant, where D.C.’s movers and shakers rub shoulders with regular folks in search of the city’s finest brunch buffet," the Daily Meal 's Dan Myers wrote. "Diners can dig into traditional breakfast fare like perfect made-to-order omelets as well as Old Bay-spiced potatoes, Maryland crab cakes and lobster salad."

Here is the Daily Meal' s full list of the best dish in every state: