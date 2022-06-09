ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Washington D.C.

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

A restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Washington, D.C.

The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state , which included Seasons as the top choice for Washington, D.C.

"The super-luxe Four Seasons Georgetown is home to Seasons Restaurant, where D.C.’s movers and shakers rub shoulders with regular folks in search of the city’s finest brunch buffet," the Daily Meal 's Dan Myers wrote. "Diners can dig into traditional breakfast fare like perfect made-to-order omelets as well as Old Bay-spiced potatoes, Maryland crab cakes and lobster salad."

Here is the Daily Meal' s full list of the best dish in every state:

  1. Alabama- Barnyard Buffet (Saraland)
  2. Alaska- Gold Creek Salmon Bake (Juneau)
  3. Arizona- Wandering Horse Buffet (Scottsdale)
  4. Arkansas- Brown's Country Store and Restaurant (Benton)
  5. California- Hae Jang Chon (Los Angeles)
  6. Colorado- Los Cabos II (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Evergreens at the Simsbury Inn (Simsbury)
  8. Delaware- Deerfield (Newark)
  9. Florida- The Circle (Palm Beach)
  10. Georgia- Nori Nori (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- 100 Sails (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- China Grand Buffet (Boise)
  13. Illinois- Warsaw Inn European Buffet (Lynwood)
  14. Indiana- The Journey (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Americana (Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Cinzetti's (Overland Park)
  17. Kentucky- J. Graham's Café (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Dooky Chase (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Harraseeket Inn (Freeport)
  20. Maryland- Hooper's Crab House (West Ocean City)
  21. Massachusetts- Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen (Boston)
  22. Michigan- The Grand Hotel Main Dining Room (Mackinac Island)
  23. Minnesota- Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant (Melrose and Sartell)
  24. Mississippi- Palace Buffet (Biloxi)
  25. Missouri- PeachTree Restaurant (Kansas City)
  26. Montana- Soup and Such (Billings)
  27. Nebraska- Valentino's Grand Italian Buffet (various locations)
  28. Nevada- Bacchanal Buffet, Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- The Foundry (Manchester)
  30. New Jersey- The Borgata Buffet, The Borgata (Atlantic City)
  31. New Mexico- Tomato Café (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Becco (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Casey's Buffet (Wilmington)
  34. North Dakota- Passage to India (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen (Mount Hope)
  36. Oklahoma- Mt. Everest Cuisines (Edmond)
  37. Oregon- Abhiruchi (Beaverton)
  38. Pennsylvania- Shady Maple Smorgasbord (East Earl)
  39. Rhode Island- The Nordic (Charlestown)
  40. South Carolina- Captain George's Seafood Restaurant (Myrtle Beach)
  41. South Dakota- Sanaa's Gourmet (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Brook Shaw's Old Country Store (Jackson)
  43. Texas- Allen's Family Style Meals (Sweetwater)
  44. Utah- The Roof Restaurant (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- J. Morgan's Steakhouse (Montpelier)
  46. Virginia- Michie Tavern (Charlottesville)
  47. Washington- Salty's on Alki Beach (Seattle)
  48. Washington, D.C.- Seasons
  49. West Virginia- Quinet's (New Martinsville)
  50. Wisconsin- North Country Steak Buffet (La Crosse)
  51. Wyoming- Bar J Chuckwagon (Wilson)

IN THIS ARTICLE
