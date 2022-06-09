ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Property transfers for May 27-31

832 W Chase St., Macomb/11-400-542-00/75'x147'/$139,900/Sharon Herbst to Levi E Williams

148 James Dr., Macomb/11-301-109-00/90'x119.5/$131,000/Estate of Donna Mae Hocker to Benjamin E and Kimberly Lampitt

102 S McFarland St., Prairie City/15-000-241-00/75'x160'/$160,000/Walter M Rowland to Dustin G Oakman

610 W Washington., Blandinsville/02-000-632-00/264'x132/$64,000/Andrew S Wyllie to Emma L Goermar

Rural Route, Table Grove/06-000-008-00/62.68 acres/$373,408/Warren Holdings, LLC to John E Bruketta

Rural Route, Table Grove/06-000-008-00/18.16 acres/$2,478,528/Warren Holdings, LLC to John E Bruketta

19 Hiel Dr., Bushnell/03-001-537-00/60'x125/$50,000/Roxanne Lumme as independent executor of the estate of Jeffrey Dale Roan to Thomas F Howard

19400 E 2000th St., Bushnell/03-000-120-05/1.25 acres/$27,000/Joel L and Janetta R Reikert to Slater Construction and Siding Co.

