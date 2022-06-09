Property transfers for May 27-31

CARTHAGE, Ill. — More than 100 letters written by brothers from Plymouth who were soldiers in the Civil War will be sold during an auction later this month. The brothers — John Bell, a member of the 78th Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment, and William Bell, a member of Company G with the Seventh Missouri Cavalry — sent letters to various family members from 1861 to 1865. Will Sullivan, owner of Will Sullivan Auction in Carthage, says no one has seen or read the letters in more than 70 years.

