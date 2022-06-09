Who is Nick Quested, the documentarian testifying tonight on Jan. 6?

Tweet

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot will hold its first public hearing tonight on what led to the uprising at the U.S. Capitol, looking to paint a narrative of a concerted effort to overturn certification of the 2020 election with former President Trump at the center.

One of the key witnesses called to testify at tonight’s trial is Nick Quested, a documentarian who followed the Proud Boys before and during the rioting.

Here’s what we know about Quested and his role in the committee’s investigation.

A British filmmaker with two Emmy awards

Quested, 52, hails from London, England. He owns Goldcrest Films, a film distribution company with operations in London and New York.

The company has produced popular movies such as the 1989 animated film “All Dogs Go to Heaven.”

According to his biography, Quested has won two Emmys, including for his work on the documentary film “Restrepo” in 2010, which followed a U.S. platoon in Afghanistan.

He followed the Proud Boys and was at the Capitol riots

Leading up to Jan. 6, Quested was filming the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys for a documentary about rising extremism in American, The Associated Press reported.

Quested was present for most of the rioting on Jan. 6, documenting what the Proud Boys were doing when they broke through police barriers and into the Capitol building.

The filmmaker was also present at a secret meeting between two extremist group heads: Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, the AP noted.

Tarrio and other Proud Boys members were charged on Monday by the Justice Department with seditious conspiracy, accused of coordinating an attack against the U.S. Congress. Rhodes was charged for seditious conspiracy earlier this year and has pled not guilty to the charges.

According to ABC News, Quested’s material also contains video of key rioters, including Jacob Chansley, the infamous “QAnon Shaman” who was sentenced to more than three years in prison last year.

A member of Quested’s crew also followed rioters into the U.S. Capitol and covered the crowd as they chanted for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and searched for her, the news outlet noted.

Panel looking to show Trump ‘was at the center of that effort’

Quested has already met with the Jan. 6 committee and provided key film and video to the panel, which is expected to show those videos and images during the prime-time hearing.

The Jan. 6 committee says it plans to “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th,” which it says will show a coordinated effort to turn over the 2020 election results.

“We will be revealing new details showing that Jan. 6 was the result of a coordinated, multistep effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden,” a select committee aide said on a call with reporters on Wednesday.

“And indeed, that former President Donald Trump was at the center of that effort,” the aide added.

The Jan. 6 committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews and looked through thousands of documents and materials.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told Washington Post Live on Tuesday that lawmakers have “found evidence of concerted planning and premeditated activity.”

“The idea that all of this was just a rowdy demonstration that spontaneously got a little bit out of control is absurd. You don’t almost knock over the U.S. government by accident,” he said.