ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

House passes same-day voter registration bill, photo ID not required

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

A bill to allow same-day voter registration in Delaware is set to be considered by the Senate.

Under current law, Delawareans have until four Saturdays before an election to register to vote.

House Bill 25 would eliminate that deadline and allow eligible voters to register to vote in primary, special and general elections on the same day they cast their ballots.

“Currently, we have an arbitrary deadline several weeks before an election to register to vote, which disenfranchises potential voters,” said Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, the bill’s sponsor. “Upon missing this deadline, they are unable to cast ballots, even if they meet all other eligibility requirements. This is an outdated and unfair practice.”

Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington

Dorsey Walker said same-day registration has worked in several other states and is proven to safely and effectively increase voter turnout.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures , same-day registration has existed in Maine, Minnesota and Wisconsin since the mid-1970s.

Since then, more than 20 states and the District of Columbia have adopted same-day registration. Several other states are contemplating similar laws.

In order to register on election day, the bill requires applicants to submit an application and establish their identity by providing a copy of a current and valid government-issued photo identification or a current document displaying the name and address of the person registering to vote, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck.

Republicans expressed concern that applicants could fraudulently register to vote using a piece of mail with somebody else’s name and address.

“The hope with that would be that people wouldn’t try to be fraudulent with this process,” Dorsey Walker responded. “Some of this will fall on the constituent, too, in addition to the Department of Elections.”

Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Hockessin, asked Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence whether the Department of Elections “hopes” applicants are truthful when they submit their registration applications.

“Any application to vote, including one that would be for election day registration…would be an individual affirming under penalty of perjury,” Albence said. “There are potential criminal sanctions for an individual misrepresenting themselves or providing false information in the process of registering.”

Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton, said allowing residents to register to vote using a utility bill or similar document is “not enough of an ID,” and “my constituents won’t put up with anything like that.”

“You can change the document of a utility bill in a heartbeat,” Smyk said.

Republicans introduced an amendment to keep the votes of same-day registrants in a provisional ballot envelope to be counted by the Department of Elections after the identities of the applicants are verified.

“I think anything we can do to enhance peoples’ ability to vote and register before an election is over is healthy,” Ramone said. “But the second most important thing…is to also make sure the vote is secure and not fraudulent in any way.”

The amendment failed along party lines.

Albence said the Department of Elections’ computerized system updates “pretty close to real-time.” If someone tried to register at two different locations, the second ballot would be flagged for further review, he said.

The bill passed 24 to 13 with 4 absent. It will now advance to the Senate Elections and Government Affairs Committee.

RELATED: Bill would eliminate double-registration for town, city elections

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Senate votes to ban styrofoam to-go boxes, cups

The Delaware Senate on Thursday passed a bill to effectively ban restaurants from offering single-use plastic straws and styrofoam food and beverage containers.  Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 134, sponsored by Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, also prohibits food establishments from providing customers with plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail picks and sandwich picks. Under the bill, food establishments would only be ... Read More
DELAWARE CITY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware House votes to ban semi-automatic firearms

A controversial bill to ban the purchase of semi-automatic firearms in Delaware narrowly passed in the House of Representatives Thursday against the objections of every Republican lawmaker as well as some Democrats. The bill passed 22 to 19 and will advance to the Senate for consideration.  “The intention of this legislation is simple and clear: to make sure that the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Del. Senate again votes to ban high-capacity magazines

A bill aimed at restricting the capacity of firearm magazines passed in the state Senate Tuesday by a vote of 13 to 7.  Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 6 bans the possession, sale, purchase, receipt or transfer of magazines that hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition.  That’s higher than the 10 round-maximum in Maryland, New Jersey and New ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

House committee OKs semi-automatic, under 21 purchase ban

Bills to ban semi-automatic firearms and restrict the purchase of guns by Delawareans 21 and older were released from a House committee Wednesday and will advance to the House floor for a vote. The hearing attracted a crowd of well over 100 concerned citizens on both sides of the issue, many of whom filled lawmakers’ seats in the House chamber. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
State
Maine State
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Wilmington, DE
Elections
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks fails in committee

A bill to ban abortions that occur 20 or more weeks after fertilization failed in a Delaware Senate committee Tuesday.  Senate Bill 235, dubbed the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act,” asserts that fetuses are capable of experiencing pain around 20 weeks after fertilization.  Advancements in medical science and technology have moved the point of viability forward necessitating additional protections for ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

House votes against overriding Carney’s marijuana veto

An attempt to override Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill to legalize marijuana possession failed in the Delaware House of Representatives Tuesday. With the vote, this year’s endeavor to end marijuana prohibition in Delaware is all but certainly dead.  Numerous lawmakers who previously voted to pass House Bill 371 voted against the veto override Tuesday out of an apparent ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Carbon emissions goals released from Senate committee

A controversial bill setting Delaware’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions was released from the Senate Environment and Energy Committee Wednesday and will advance to the Senate floor for a vote.  Senate Bill 305, the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act, would require Delaware to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% before 2030 and by 90% before 2050.  Opponents said the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness trial expected to begin Tuesday in Dover

Jury selection in the case against State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has been set for Monday in Kent County. Assuming jury selection goes according to plan, court officials expect opening arguments to begin Tuesday. The trial was moved from Wilmington to Dover after McGuiness’s defense attorney objected to hearing the case in a different county than the auditor’s office.  McGuiness was ... Read More
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Photo Id#Election State#Perjury#General Elections#Election Fraud#House#Senate#Delawareans
Town Square LIVE News

Cannabis supporters rally to override Carney’s veto

Lawmakers, activists and citizens gathered in front of Legislative Hall Tuesday to encourage the General Assembly to override Gov. John Carney’s veto of House Bill 371, the bill to legalize marijuana possession. Carney vetoed the bill in May citing questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use. “I respect the Legislative Branch’s role in this process, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware GOP unveils ‘Rescue Delaware’ plan at state convention

Delaware state Republicans on Saturday introduced a plan to “Rescue Delaware” during a state convention that featured a slate of uncontested statewide GOP candidates and rallying cries to stand against “woke-ism,” election-tampering and the “radical left.” The newly-minted “Rescue Delaware” agenda includes policy objectives the party believes are “supported by a majority of Delawareans across all party lines” and will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

House bill aims to expand abortion protections

Democratic lawmakers filed legislation Thursday they say will improve the availability of abortions and protect patients and providers from facing legal action under other states’ abortion laws.  Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, D-New Castle, Rep. Valerie Longhurst, D-Bear, and Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Talleyville, announced the legislation in the wake of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the United States Supreme Court may ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Medical privacy bill threatens parental rights, GOP reps say

All 15 Republican state representatives have taken a stand against a bill they say is designed to usurp parental authority. House Bill 400, sponsored by Rep. Krista Griffith, D-Fairfax, would allow dependents on insurance policies – adults and children – to receive “confidential sensitive health care services” without notifying the policyholder. The bill has been dubbed the “Delaware Patient Privacy ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Town Square LIVE News

Pay hike for school bus drivers wins preliminary approval

The committee responsible for drafting the state’s budget has approved an increase in funding for Delaware’s public school bus drivers. The Joint Finance Committee, comprised of eight Democrats and four Republicans, voted last week to add $16.9 million to address recommendations from the Public School Transportation Committee, a group consisting of legislative and state budget officials, public and charter school ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Pyle’s Ford Road closed for repairs until June 17

The Delaware Department of Transportation said that repair work will close Pyles Ford Road between Owls Nest Road and Walnut Green Road until June 17. The closure was necessary due to damage from a storm that washed-out a section of the roadway, DelDOT said. A posted detour will be in place during the repairs using Walnut Green Road and Owls ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State drops McGuiness case to reindict in Kent County

The Delaware Department of Justice will not pursue its prosecution of State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness in New Castle County, according to a spokesman for the court.  “The State has entered a Nolle Prosequi without prejudice and has indicated it will submit the case involving Kathleen McGuiness to the Kent County Grand Jury on Monday, June 6, 2022,” said Sean O’Sullivan, ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

DOE’s new summer camp website includes lots of free options

  First State parents can help students can keep their minds active this summer by using a new website that includes hundreds of programs made available in Delaware’s “Summer of Opportunity.” The Department of Education this week announced its new website contains a database of 265 different camps and programs that will help families find school and community-based learning opportunities ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Total plastic bag ban begins July 1

Do you use reusable grocery store bags? Beginning July 1, you’ll have to choose between reusable and paper — and there won’t be any other options. Under Delaware’s 2019 plastic bag ban, stores were allowed to use the thicker 2.25 millimeter-thick plastic film bags, which were considered reusable under the law. Last June, the General Assembly enhanced the state’s plastic ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Day 2 of McGuiness trial canceled after venue dispute

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness’s corruption trial will not begin until at least Thursday after Judge William Carpenter of the Delaware Superior Court announced Wednesday’s proceedings would be canceled.  The announcement came after McGuiness’s defense team on Tuesday asked Carpenter to dismiss the indictment altogether “based upon the State’s failure to properly allege venue,” defense attorney Steve Wood wrote in a ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Conrad Schools, Sanford Middle win DelDOT bridge building contest

Conrad Schools of Science and Sanford Middle School have won the Delaware Department of Transportation’s third annual Delaware Bridge Design Competition. The hands-on engineering competition is aimed at engaging students interested in the math, science, and engineering fields.  The program is designed to encourage middle school and high school students to address real-world problems and inspire them to consider careers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
657
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy