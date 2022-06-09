Wilson and Howard

Les Kaiser, our brother, uncle, and friend, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Wilseyville, California. Welcomed by his older brothers Mike and George, Les was the first baby boy born in the new hospital in Loyalton, California on July 31, 1951. In 1957, the family moved to the Lily Gap logging camp located outside of West Point, California. Les attended West Point Elementary School, where he met his lifelong friend Don Maben. At Calaveras High School, he excelled at football and wrestling, where, as a junior, he achieved the rank of ninth in the nation. After graduating in 1969, Les went on to study and to continue athletics at Sacramento City College.
