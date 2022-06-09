Wilson and Howard

A Meadow Valley resident wants to remind Plumas News readers that an alternate route west is available in the wake of the Highway 70 closure. What he described as the “back route to Oroville,” the roadway that begins as Bucks Lake Road and farther along becomes the Oroville Quincy Highway, is open. He said he made the drive the morning of June 13 with no issues. The only restriction this morning was a “short one lane stretch controlled by stop lights” when one gets to the Butte County side of the roadway.

MEADOW VALLEY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO