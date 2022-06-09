ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Park, CA

Wilson and Howard

By Submitted
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassandra Briann Wilson and Robert Paul Howard, both of Cameron...

Plumas County News

Alternative Route: Remember that Oroville Quincy Highway is open

A Meadow Valley resident wants to remind Plumas News readers that an alternate route west is available in the wake of the Highway 70 closure. What he described as the “back route to Oroville,” the roadway that begins as Bucks Lake Road and farther along becomes the Oroville Quincy Highway, is open. He said he made the drive the morning of June 13 with no issues. The only restriction this morning was a “short one lane stretch controlled by stop lights” when one gets to the Butte County side of the roadway.
MEADOW VALLEY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Search and Rescue coordinator discusses Canyon closure rescues

The morning after mud and debris closed Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon, the coordinator of Plumas County Search and Rescue, Mike Grant, discussed the situation rescuers encountered the afternoon of June 12 in the Chips Creek/Rock Creek areas. “It’s a mess; I was shocked,” he said, of the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Les Kaiser

Les Kaiser, our brother, uncle, and friend, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Wilseyville, California. Welcomed by his older brothers Mike and George, Les was the first baby boy born in the new hospital in Loyalton, California on July 31, 1951. In 1957, the family moved to the Lily Gap logging camp located outside of West Point, California. Les attended West Point Elementary School, where he met his lifelong friend Don Maben. At Calaveras High School, he excelled at football and wrestling, where, as a junior, he achieved the rank of ninth in the nation. After graduating in 1969, Les went on to study and to continue athletics at Sacramento City College.
WEST POINT, CA
Plumas County News

Blood drive to be held June 17 in Portola

The Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary is hosting the June 17 blood drive in Portola, at the Catholic Community Hall, at 100 S. Pine Street in Portola. The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. The Auxiliary has hosted these events for several years. This event is through Vitalent of Reno, Nevada.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Greenville honors its would-have-been graduates

Five students who would have made up the class of 2022 at Greenville High School came back to their school—closed this year by the Dixie Fire—on Saturday morning June 11 to be celebrated by their community. The idea for this celebration came from beloved Greenville High School culinary...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

District Attorney addresses threat to Portola High School ceremony

A rumor circulated last Friday that a threat had been made to Portola High School’s graduation ceremony scheduled for that evening. On Monday morning, June 13, District Attorney David Hollister addressed this particular threat, as well as the protocols that are in place to address all such incidents. Hollister...
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed in the Canyon; Search and Rescue reaches stranded vehicles

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.: Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns provides this update: Search and Rescue have reached the occupants of the vehicles trapped between the two slides and are transporting them to Quincy. Their vehicles remain stranded in the area. It’s estimated that the canyon will remain closed for a couple of days – but that’s still to be determined.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Estate of Robert Jack Whalen

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Robert Jack Whalen decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Robert Jack Whalen. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Denise M. Shoppe in the Superior...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas on alert for flash flooding this evening

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood alert for the Dixie Fire burn scar in Plumas County, which is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight, June 12. The corridors of Highways 70, 36 and 32 will be at highest risk. (Highway 70 is already closed through the Feather River Canyon due to mud and rock slides.)
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy High School 2022 graduates reminisce and look ahead with optimism

The Quincy High School Class of 2022 survived wildfires and a pandemic, but rather than look back with regret during their graduation ceremony June 10, they celebrated the circumstances they survived and the good times they shared. That sentiment was summed up in their theme: “How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Notice of Public Hearing

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on:. SUMMARY OF PROPOSED ORDINANCE OF THE COUNTY OF PLUMAS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AMENDING PLUMAS COUNTY CODE TITLE 9 PLANNING AND ZONING, CHAPTER 2 ZONING, ARTICLE 2 DEFINITIONS, SEC. 9-2.276 – “PUBLIC SERVICE FACILITY”. On May 5,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: They don’t seem to care

Wow, the San Francisco voters removed a very progressive District Attorney because he was soft on crime. Hmmm, makes sense. We like to be safe. Well, imagine the abortion ban pushed by those conservative Americans and the right wing supreme court that insist children to be raised in damaged families, or no families.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

