Weather stays cooler for now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated battery following a stabbing early on Sunday morning, police say. Officers say they were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane just before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they said they found a man who was having trouble breathing and was bleeding. The man was last said to be in life-threatening condition. Investigators say they got a description of a possible suspect, who was found a short time later and was taken in for questioning.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO