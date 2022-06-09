ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Weather stays cooler for now

By Chris Daniels
fortwaynesnbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A northwest flow of air will continue into the weekend....

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

fortwaynesnbc.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible evening storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A heat wave will take hold this work week as humidity rises over the next several days. High temperatures will reach near 90 as dew points climb tot he upper 70s. Heat and humidity could contribute to possible thunderstorm development later this afternoon. A line of developing showers will arrive in the Midwest by early evening that could potentially produce some strong to severe storms with heavy rain and gusty winds.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FIRST ALERT: Fluid storm situation tonight, then dangerous heat the next two days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An intense storm complex is shaping up in the upper Midwest this afternoon. The chances of this system hitting us are very uncertain at this point. Many different weather models are in disagreement over the exact path and timing of this system. We’ll be monitoring radar throughout the night to keep an eye on things. Watch for updates on Facebook here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Weekend starts cool

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - This weekend begins with refreshingly cool air in the 50s. Later today temperatures will warm back into the 70s with only a slight chance of a shower. As we move through the weekend Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the 80s. High heat and humidity is expected during the middle of the week next week and temperatures could feel as hot as 105° on Tuesday and Wednesday. It should remain mainly dry.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: Fort Wayne man charged in Sunday stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated battery following a stabbing early on Sunday morning, police say. Officers say they were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane just before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they said they found a man who was having trouble breathing and was bleeding. The man was last said to be in life-threatening condition. Investigators say they got a description of a possible suspect, who was found a short time later and was taken in for questioning.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs man found in pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office released the name and official cause of death of the 81-year-old man that had been reported missing on June 4 and was the subject of a Silver Alert. Steven Edward Clemmer, from Fort Wayne, was found...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs Fort Wayne man in Oliver Street shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man died from his wounds from a shooting on Oliver Street Sunday morning. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says Devonte Tyler, 27, was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, after a shooting in the 5000 block of Oliver Street, where he later died.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police seek information on battery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say battered an employee at a local business on May 26 around 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the suspect in the photos is asked...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

NACS says deal reached in COVID-19 suit, but case not over just yet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Northwest Allen County Schools says it has reached agreement with four families that sued in 2021 over COVID-19 policies and practices, and that it will be dropped as a defendant in that case. The lawsuit itself, however, will move forward against several other defendants. NACS...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

