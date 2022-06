Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The governor has issued an emergency declaration for a wildfire in Finney County Monday afternoon. Firefighters got the call around 2:20 PM that a large brush fire was located on Jennie Barker and Quarterhouse road nearing Residental structures. Upon arrival firefighters quickly realized that with the excessive heat and wind, the fire had grown out of control. The fire stretched to over 200 acres in what appeared to be a 600-acre wheat field that had yet been cut.

FINNEY COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO