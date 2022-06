LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a stray bullet while inside his home in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers and the Louisville Fire Department were called to respond to the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

