ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids police officer being charged in Lyoya shooting death

By Ken Delaney
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Shooting breaks out at party in Cass County; 1 hospitalized with injuries

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting that broke out at a part early Saturday morning, June 11. It happened in the 33000 block of Bertrand Street in Milton Township. Cass County Dispatch received a call around 3:20 a.m. from Lakeland Niles Hospital that they were treating a 44-year-old Niles resident for gunshot wounds in the Emergency Department.
CASS COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash north of allegan

MONTEREY TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – One man was killed and a woman seriously injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash north of Allegan on Sunday evening. According to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kyle Baker, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 130th Avenue near 24th Street just before 9 PM. That where they found the eastbound motorcycle that apparently veered off the roadway to the right and struck a drainage ditch. The man piloting the machine died at the scene, but the woman riding was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
ALLEGAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
jack1065.com

Thousands lose power as thunderstorms hit southwest Michigan Monday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WTVB) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved through...
MICHIGAN STATE
jack1065.com

Angling Road storm drainage improvements to begin on Wednesday, June 15

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Angling Road storm drainage improvements project from south of Squire Heath Lane to Romence Road is set to begin on Wednesday, June 15, weather and materials permitting. Construction will consist of storm sewer improvements and restoration. During construction, the roadway will be closed...
PORTAGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
jack1065.com

After Faris steps down, City of Battle Creek looking for an at-large commissioner

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Battle Creek City Commission is looking for an at-large commissioner to serve until the November election. Vice Mayor Kaytee Faris resigned from the commission last Tuesday, effective immediately, because her family is moving out of state. The Battle Creek City Charter requires...
jack1065.com

Calhoun County 911 implements new National Weather Service procedure

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — With the possibility of severe weather this week and throughout the upcoming summer months, Calhoun County 911 is alerting it’s residents to some changes relating to SOME severe thunderstorm warnings. In August of 2021, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) added a ‘destructive’...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy