During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, over five minutes of in-game footage from the upcoming Xbox Series X/S and PC exclusive Redfall has been revealed. The trailer showcases a lot of gunplay along with each of the four character’s special abilities, akin to the types of superpowers seen in the Dishonored games and Deathloop. There was also a look at some of the gadgets on offer including a lightning rod and some kind of flare gun, all of which could become players’ weapon of choice for slaying vampires.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO