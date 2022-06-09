Person dead after hit by train in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman.

Authorities were called to an area north of Highway 9 near Constitution at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said one person was hit and killed by the train.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

