One of the surprise appearances at Xbox and Bethesda's games showcase was Diablo 4. The latest entry in Blizzard's beloved action role-playing series makes its appearance in the days following the launch of Diablo Immortal, which has been praised for playing well, but criticized for its business model. Love it or hate it, Blizzard is intent on trying to push the Diablo franchise in new directions. Diablo 4, however, looks to be a bit more of a conservative step forward than its mobile cousin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO