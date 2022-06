HASTINGS, NE – The Nebraska High School Rodeo season wrapped up today with the high school finals in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Rodeo athletes from across the Cornhusker State competed in two go-rounds on June 10-11 and the short go-round on June 12. The top four contestants in each of fifteen events were determined, and they will go on to compete at the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Gillette, Wyoming July 17-23, 2022.

