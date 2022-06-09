ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington Chinese buffet fails recent restaurant health inspection

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

An Arlington Chinese restaurant failed its health inspection after receiving citations for improper food temperatures, cross-contamination and lack of hair restraints by employees, according to city records.

Forty-two food establishments underwent inspections from May 29 through June 4. No restaurant was shut down, but China King Super Buffet, located at 4515 Matlock Road, failed after scoring a 67.

With 100 being perfect, scores below a 70 are considered extremely poor by the City of Arlington.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

The Chinese restaurant was cited for: improper food temperatures (cold and hot holding), cross contamination, unlabeled chemical bottles, improperly stored chemical bottles, lacking hair restraints, unsanitary conditions, lacking date marking of food products and the dish washer not sanitizing, said Aimee Rockhill, the city’s health service manager.

Rockhill added that an unannounced followup inspection will occur within the next week.

From previous inspections, Tacusa, located at 2500 NE Green Oaks Blvd., and a Sonic, located at 1400 Debbie Lane, passed their followups.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 29th - June 4th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Comments / 5

