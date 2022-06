In a rematch of the Euro 2020 finals, it’s England vs Italy on Saturday in UEFA Nations League action at the Molineux. This is a very important clash for both sides but more so for the Three Lions, who are off to a dismal start, tying Germany and losing to Hungary. As for the Azzurri, they’ve beaten the Hungarians and played to a 1-1 draw with the Germans. As of right now, England sits in fourth spot in this Nations League A Group, while the Italians are in top spot.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO