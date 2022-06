BETTENDORF, Iowa — Emily Goodpaster has close ties to Ukraine and is doing her part in relief efforts in the war-torn country by raising money for first-aid kit supplies. The Pleasant Valley High School raising senior was born in the Midwest, but her great grandparents, grandparents and mother all grew up in the Ukrainian village of Sophoshyn, just next to Zhokova and north of Lviv. She used to spend the summers there when she was younger.

