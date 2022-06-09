ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for drug, assault charges

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUQbP_0g5t300f00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police is asking for help finding a man wanted on drug and assault charges.

Police said they are looking for 36-year-old Delaquan Harvey. He is wanted out of Montgomery County for the following: having weapons while under disability, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated assault.

Most Wanted: Police looking for Dayton man

Harvey is a Black make that is 6-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the crimes or Harvey’s location, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or click here to submit a tip online. Tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Man sentenced for grocery store robbery at knife-point

LIMA — A Lima man who robbed a mom-and-pop convenience store at knife-point earlier this year was sentenced Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of two years in prison. Sammy Carpenter, 58, of Lima, pleaded guilty last month to an amended second-degree felony count of...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Hearings set for Lima teens charged in Lane Avenue murder

LIMA — Arraignment hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court for a pair of 18-year-olds charged in connection with the murder of Lima resident Jaden Halpern. Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both of Lima, are currently being held in the Allen County jail under $900,000...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
hometownstations.com

6 teens are awaiting court appearances for the murder of Jaden Halpern

Two adults and four juveniles are awaiting their first court appearances on aggravated burglary and murder charges for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The two adults in the Allen County Jail are Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both are 18-years-old and according to the jail’s website, they are facing murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery charges. Since the rest are under 18-years-old, their names have not been released yet. But they were taken to the Allen County Juvenile detention facility.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Brown Hair#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

4-year-old killed in southern Ohio shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night.   Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
internewscast.com

Busted! 39 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 06/09/22 Scioto County Mugshots – Scioto County Daily News

Busted! 39 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 06/09/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 206 inmates. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MAXWELL S MCGUIRE. Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department. Booking Date: 06/09/2022. Birthdate: 05/05/1989. Prior...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Barbara Mackin, 54, of Lima, was sentenced to two years probation for the attempted aggravated possession of drugs. Christian Bigelow, 24, of Cridersville, was sentenced to one year probation for the improper handling of firearms...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody

DUBLIN, Ohio — One person died in a shooting at a northwest Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said. Sgt. Joe Albert of the Columbus police department said offices were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday because of a report of gunfire.
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy