Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for drug, assault charges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police is asking for help finding a man wanted on drug and assault charges.
Police said they are looking for 36-year-old Delaquan Harvey. He is wanted out of Montgomery County for the following: having weapons while under disability, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated assault.Most Wanted: Police looking for Dayton man
Harvey is a Black make that is 6-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the crimes or Harvey’s location, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or click here to submit a tip online. Tips can remain anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0