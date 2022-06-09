Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for drug, assault charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police is asking for help finding a man wanted on drug and assault charges.

Police said they are looking for 36-year-old Delaquan Harvey. He is wanted out of Montgomery County for the following: having weapons while under disability, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated assault.

Harvey is a Black make that is 6-feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the crimes or Harvey’s location, call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or click here to submit a tip online. Tips can remain anonymous.

