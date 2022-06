Your kids don't always follow in your footsteps. Take Tom Hanks for example. America's Dad ended up giving birth to America's uncle who isn't invited to Thanksgiving anymore. Your kids might not like the same things that you do. They might not share the same worldview. You might be a hustler who works their butt off to go after their dreams, and your kid might just want to take it easy and get a sinecure.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO