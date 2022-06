There is seemingly no real rhyme or reason why a movie catches the attention of Netflix's streaming audience, oftentimes it's just because a new movie has landed on the service, but that's not what happened here and it doesn't explain why a reviled horror movie is climbing the charts. Yup, Brahms: The Boy II, the 2020 sequel to another widely despised horror movie, has been sitting on the Netflix Top 10 for a few days now, hovering around the #7 and #8 position. Right now it's the #5 movie on the service though, beating out Best Picture winners Titanic and The Hurt Locker. Fair? Who can say.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO