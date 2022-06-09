Two rescued after falling into M&M Mars factory chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue was prompted at the Mars M&M factory in Lancaster County after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank.

A Lancaster County 911 supervisor says the first victim was extricated from the tank at 3:10 p.m. and the second was out by 3:25 p.m. after both fell into the tank. The condition of both victims is unknown at this time.

Authorities were called to help cut a hole into the tank to assist the rescue, according to a dispatch supervisor.

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson says they “are actively managing the situation and our primary focus is supporting emergency teams on site. “





It’s unclear if the tank was empty or contained chocolate at the time of the rescue.

The plant is known for making a variety of products, including M&Ms and Dove chocolate, and is located 12 miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

