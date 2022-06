Dragon Ball Super is soon nearing the next major step of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and the manga has released the first look at Chapter 85 of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc will be coming to an end this year, and thus the next chapter is all the more curious as to what to expect. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might be dominating the conversation as it's just launched across theaters in Japan, but soon we'll see the next major step far beyond the events of the anime as Goku and Vegeta take on Gas once more.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO